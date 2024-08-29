Tampa Bay Buccaneers Set Practice Squad Roster for 2024
Building a quality NFL roster is a complex and never-ending job. As such, coaches and front office executives have their work cut out for them all-year round. Even when the 53-man roster has already been selected.
This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team in the league to narrow their roster down to 53 players.
Time for a breather? Not a chance.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Release Promising Cornerback Despite Highly Productive Preseason
NFL teams have a limited number of spots available to fill their practice squads. And although the title of 'practice squad player' doesn't hold the same allure as being named to a 53-man roster, it's still a coveted destination for many hoping to live out their dream as an NFL player.
For the Buccaneers, like all teams, assembling a strong practice squad requires due dilligence, patience and communication. Overall, it is an essential part of the process when it comes to building and maintaining a competitive team on Sundays. Not just for helping prepare the starting roster for the opposition each week in practice, but for providing a reservoir of players to be drawn from when injuries strike.
And if there's one guarantee each NFL season, it's that injuries will strike. Which means for a number of practice players, it's not just a question of if, but when they will get their chance to be called up to join the roster on game day.
On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their official practice squad roster.
QB Michael Pratt
WR Sterling Shepard
WR Cody Thompson
WR Ryan Miller
RB D.J. Williams
TE Tanner Taula
OL Luke Haggard
OL Lorenz Metz
C Avery Jones
DL Mike Greene
DL C.J. Brewer
OLB Daniel Grzesiak
LB Antonio Grier
LB Vi Jones
S Rashad Wisdom
S Marcus Banks
P Seth Vernon
Jason Licht and his team have been working around the clock to not only ensure they've selected the best 53-man roster possible but also to select a practice squad that is flush with talented players who are eager to make their mark in this league.
It is all but certain that some of the names listed above will get an opportunity to make an impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. How they perform each week in practice from here on out will go a long way toward determining which players will get that opportunity, and when.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Make Shocking Move During Roster Cutdowns
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Release Veteran Wide Receiver
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Former Players' Son
• Buccaneers Urged to Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Featured in Nickelodeon's Slimetime 'Rookie Spotlight' Special