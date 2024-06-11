Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Speaks on Ex-WR Deven Thompkins' Abuse Allegations
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has spoken about the recent domestic abuse allegations against former Tampa Bay wideout and kick returner Deven Thompkins.
Thompkins was waived by the Buccaneers during the second week of OTAs with an injury designation. FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported that the injury in question was a minor hamstring injury that likely would have gotten better in a few weeks' time.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins Accused of Domestic Violence
Afterward, a TikTok from Thompkins' ex-wife, Maria Castilhos, began to circulate online, showing pictures of alleged abuse committed against her by Thompkins. Thompkins' lawyer then made a statement, both denying that the allegations were true and insinuating that they had something to do with his release, saying that Thompkins was "disappointed the club released him before more facts became available."
Head coach Todd Bowles was asked if he was aware of the domestic abuse allegations against Thompkins by Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud on the first day of mandatory minicamp, and Bowles asserted that Thompkins was waived due to injury.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Edge Rusher Misses Mandatory Minicamp, Todd Bowles Disappointed
"We waived him injured," Bowles told media. "Me and Deven [Thompkins] had a conversation, either that morning or the morning before that. I don't talk about conversations I had with players, but we go from there. We have a very good relationship, and we had a conversation."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Thompkins off their Injured Reserve list with an injury settlement on Monday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.