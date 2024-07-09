Buccaneers Fan Gives Hilarious 2024 Season Prediction During Rich Eisen Show
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering another season where they are doubted. After clinching the NFC South crown for a third consecutive season, making the playoffs and winning a playoff game, the Bucs have brought back a majority of their 2023 squad while also building upon it with the idea that they have improved.
With everyone coming back, one would think that they would be the odds-on favorites to once again reign supreme over their division. That is not the case, as the Atlanta Falcons have received all the hype this offseason under new head coach Raheem Morris as they landed perhaps the best QB on the free agent market in Kirk Cousins.
Even though the dirty birds of Hotlanta are the favorites to win the South, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans don't seem all that fazed as they are expressing complete confidence in their team, especially this fan who went on the Rich Eisen Show to predict the Bucs' 2024 record under less than clear headspace.
Needless to say, the gummies kicked in for Lenny from Panama City, Florida.
Part of me wanted to wholeheartedly hope this was former Bucs' RB Leonard "Playoff Lenny" Fournette, but it is just too 'Florida Man' for that to be the case.
Anyways... yes, that is a 17-0 regular season prediction from Lenny the Bucs fan, who also has the franchise claiming their third Lombardi in the process by sweeping the playoffs to win Super Bowl LIX in February of 2025.
Unlike our good pal Lenny, I have a little bit less optimism when it comes to Tampa Bay going undefeated through the entire season... this is the NFL we are talking about. However, I do believe that there is a large portion of people undervaluing what the Bucs could be capable of in 2024, and for that, I will commend Lenny on taking such a brave stance to stand up to those people and flip the narrative.
