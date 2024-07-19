Buccaneers' NFC South Rivals Face Devastating Blow After Key Player Out for 2024
The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their best players for the entire 2024 season.
On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Saints' OT, Ryan Ramczyk, has been placed on the PUP List and will be out for the season.
It's been well-documented that Ramczyk, who's been one of the better offensive tackles since he entered the league back in 2017, has been dealing with a knee injury. That said, the specific nature of that injury and his recovery timeline was far less clear.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Named Potential Breakout Player in 2024
Last winter, Ramcyzk underwent a procedure to correct a knee injury that had lingered for over a year. Although Ramczyzk had been away from the team, Saints' head coach Dennis Allen mentioned earlier in the offseason that he was unsure as to whether or not his star tackle would be available for the start of training camp.
This update from Schefter confirms that not only will Ramczyk miss training camp, but that the Saints will be without their star tackle for the entire 2024 campaign. With 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning having struggled mightily so far in his young career, Ramczyk's absence will create some major issues for a Saints offensive line that was already a major point of concern.
Thankfully for New Orleans, they used their first-round pick in the 2024 draft on another offensive tackle when they selected Tylese Fuaga 14th overall out of Oregon State. Although Fuaga projects to be an above-average starter at the position at some point, it's tough to expect a rookie to come in and thrive right away. His inexperience, combined with Penning's inability, means the New Orleans Saints will have quite a challenge this season when it comes to assembling a competent offensive line.
Hopefully, Ryan Ramczyk makes a full recovery from this injury and is healthy to play again in 2025. If not, it may be a long wait before the New Orleans Saints are able to compete in the NFC South again.
READ MORE: Bucs News: 5 Major Question Marks Ahead of Buccaneers Training Camp
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Left Tackle 'Hold In' During Training Camp?
• Where Does Buccaneers Receiver Mike Evans Rank Among NFL Players Over 30?
• Bucs News: PFF Identifies Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Best Offseason Decision in 2024
• First-Round Rookie Expected to be Crucial to Buccaneers' Success This Season