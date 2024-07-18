Bucs News: 5 Major Question Marks Ahead of Buccaneers Training Camp
With Training Camp just around the corner, there are a number of major questions facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that still need to be answered. Let's take a look, in no particular order, at what those questions are and when we can expect to get answers.
1. Who wins the WR3 spot?
With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both firmly established in their roles, the focus shifts to the team’s WR3. 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer displayed game-changing speed and big play ability at points last season, but he was also inconsistent with some bad drops. No rookie receiver is perfect, so Palmer should be appreciated for his contributions in Year 1. But with the team having used one of their two third-round picks to select Washington receiver Jalen McMillan there’s going to be an open competition between those two players to earn the most snaps opposite Godwin and Evans. The battle for that third wide receiver spot will be fascinating to monitor throughout training camp.
2. Is Randy Gregory going to be a Buc?
The mysterious case of Randy Gregory continues. Despite signing a 1-year, $3M contract to join the Buccaneers earlier this offseason, the talented veteran has yet to show his face at One Buccaneer Place. Could this be due to personal issues related to anxiety or mental health, something Gregory has openly dealt with in the past? Is he having second thoughts about continuing his playing career? Does he simply not care about football enough? The questions have continued to pour in, but we have yet to receive a concrete answer from anyone on the Buccaneers’ coaching staff or front office regarding why Randy Gregory is missing in action.
Once training camp has commenced, we should finally get some answers. If Gregory’s absence continues, then you would think the team would address it, either by cutting him or providing an update on his status, before it becomes an even bigger distraction for the team.
3. Who will start at LG?
At this point, it looks like the starting left guard position will end up going to one of two outside free agent acquisitions. Ben Bredeson, formerly of the New York Giants, and Sua Opeta, who has spent his entire career in Philly, both have quality NFL experience. That said, Bredeson has more experience with quite a few more starts under his belt. Meanwhile, Opeta is the more physically imposing specimen with a much higher ceiling.
Similar to the battle for the final starting receiver spot, this open competition will begin to resolve itself during training camp. Whoever wins the job will have a huge opportunity to play alongside one of the league’s best tackles, Tristan Wirfs.
4. Who will replace Deven Thompkins as the primary kick returner?
One decision this coaching staff will have to make, and soon, is which player can help the Bucs capitalize on the new kick return rules. Over the past couple of seasons, Deven Thompkins was relatively reliable as a return man. But the new rules will completely change the dynamic (and requirements) of this role. With defenders much closer to the return man by the time he gets the ball, could a running back be better suited to handling these duties? The Bucs have a great option in their rookie running back, Bucky Irving, who not only has kick return experience but was one of the nation’s most elusive runners during his time at Oregon. Other players worthy of consideration include veteran RB Chase Edmunds, second-year wide receiver Trey Palmer, and rookie receiver Jalen McMillan. Or could it be someone else entirely? We should get a much better idea within the next few weeks.
5. Will Tristan Wirfs Have a New Contract?
Tristan Wirfs deserves to be the highest paid tackle in the NFL. After performing exceptionally well last year in his first season on the left side, you can bet your mortgage that Wirfs will be even better this season. That’s no secret though, which is why Wirfs opted to ‘hold in’ and not participate in mandatory minicamp. He was in attendance though, which leaves plenty of optimism regarding his intentions. The question is, what’s the hold up? Jason Licht has been open about his priority to re-sign the franchise cornerstone. Hopefully for everyone involved, both sides are close to an agreement to make Tristan Wirfs the highest paid tackle in the NFL. Because not only does he deserve it based on what he’s done, but at just 25 years of age, his best years are still ahead of him.
