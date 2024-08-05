Bucs RB Rachaad White Aims to Be an 'Every-Down Back' in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a dreadful run game in 2023. They finished near or at the bottom of the league in just about every metric, but despite that, running back Rachaad White managed to make it work.
The Buccaneers used White in the passing game as an extension of the run game, getting him out in space to make plays. As a result, he had over 1,500 all-purpose yards in 2023 and nine total touchdowns to boot, and his use there has well prepared him to be a modern renaissance man at the running back position.
White spoke to media after Day 9 of training camp, and he was asked about how he perceives his running style. He said that being balanced is the way to go, as it allows a running back to be prepared for any situation.
“I like my game to be balanced, so when I need to be [powerful], I’ll be [powerful]. When I need to be swift and smooth, I’ll be smooth," White said. "I would say I’m a bigger [running] back than a lot of people are accustomed to, so it’s just difference. You have to know when to be power and when to be smooth and swift and be able to get in and out of things.”
It isn't just how you run, either. That ties into the idea of what Rachaad White calls today's every-down back.
White stressed that being a balanced back also means being a blocker and receiver, and that's something he's ready to take on in 2024.
“Yeah, you have to be able to do everything to be today’s every-down back, to be today’s what you call bell-cow back," White said. "A lot of guys try to pride themselves on being able to not have their coach take them off the field for not being able to do [something].”
White certainly didn't leave the field all that much in 2023, taking a staggering 336 touches last year over the course of the season. And while he wants to be a main focus of the offense, being an "every-down back" probably doesn't literally mean he wants to get worked to the bone like that again.
Thankfully, he won't have to. The Buccaneers drafted running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round, and provided that Chase Edmonds is healthy, both of those players can fill in for White when he needs a rest.
That being said, he acknowledged that if you want to be a great running back, getting a lot of touches comes with the territory.
To have them back there, him and Bucky [Irving], and for them to be able to spare me, of course, is key," White said. "When you want to get into conversations of, you know, being one of the best [running] backs in the league, it’s going [to] come with like 300 touches, though, at the end of the day. You just brace your body as much as possible but you for sure have to have guys behind you that rally behind you and [are] able to spell you in key moments.”
