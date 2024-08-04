Rob Gronkowski Expects Tom Brady to ‘Dominate’ in FOX Broadcast Booth
As far as pairings go, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have achieved an unprecedented amount of success over the years. During their playing careers, Brady understandably maintained the role of mentor while Gronk occupied the role of the pupil.
But now, it appears as though the tables have turned.
Even though Brady hasn’t yet made his official broadcasting debut for FOX, it appears as though the respective roles of Brady and Gronk have flip-flopped. Gronk has a few years of experience under his belt where he’s been making regular TV appearances, highlighted by a semi-regular role providing pre-game and post-game analysis studio coverage with the NFL on FOX team.
Brady has not.
And with his much anticipated debut as an in-game analyst set to begin in just a matter of weeks, the anticipation is building as the most accomplished football player of all time is about to become a rookie all over again.
Except this time, Brady was the first pick.
READ MORE: Bucs Starting Outside Linebacker Dealing with Shoulder Injury
Still, despite Brady’s accomplishments on the football field, there are no certainties in terms of how he will perform in this new role. And as to be expected, he’ll have many doubters.
In a recent appearance on FOX News, Gronkowski was asked to weigh in on how he expects his old buddy will fare as a live television broadcaster.
“I think Tom will do great. He’ll definitely have some mistakes, but I’ve seen him have mistakes before but he always goes back and makes those mistakes and changes them. And he learns from the mistakes as well. So if that happens, and he runs over a speed bump, he’s going to correct it.”
Gronk also spoke about how uniquely prepared Tom Brady is for this opportunity, simply because he is Tom Brady.
“Overall, I think he’s going to do magnificent. He has more knowledge than any former football player in the history of the game. He just needs to share that knowledge to the world and the world wants to hear that knowledge as well. My only advice I have for Tom, is just don’t overthink, and be yourself, and he will do terrific.”
Gronkowski was also asked about whether or not Brady is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as a broadcaster, to which he offered a strong endorsement for his former teammate.
“I think Tom is fully prepared for this moment and that’s why he took off last year and didn’t start the gig from the beginning. He has had a year and a half now to learn, practice, and be able to get repetitions in the booth from former analysts and people that are doing the same thing as him. A lot of practice reps, that’s what Tom does. He believes in practice reps. So he’s going to be prepared to the fullest amount, and he’s going to go out there and dominate.”
There are surely going to be millions of doubters out there, many of whom will be prepared to eviscerate Tom Brady if he stumbles in his new role. But that’s to be expected based on the consistent heartbreak Brady delivered to so many different fanbases so many different times over so many years. That said, it’s crystal clear that his old teammate and good friend, Rob Gronkowski, isn’t one of them.
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 9 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car