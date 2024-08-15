Jaguars HC Doug Pederson Talks Buccaneers, Todd Bowles
The NFL is a tight-knit group. There are only 32 teams, and as a result, everyone tends to know everybody (for better of for worse).
Both Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles have known each other for quite some time, as both have played in the NFL and gone through the coaching tree. Both met in a game as recently as last year, and both are now meeting again in preseason after two days of joint practice.
Pederson spoke to media before Day 2 of joint training camp, and naturally, he was asked about Bowles as an opposing head coach. He had a lot of nice things to say, particularly about how effective Bowles is as a defensive coordinator.
"You know, it's a versatile defense in the sense that you can mix fronts and you can play with more linebackers, less d-linemen," Pederson said about Bowles. "Pressures, disguises, he does a great job at that."
He also harkened back to Christmas Eve last year, where the Buccaneers thrashed the Jaguars 30-12. He mentioned that any looks Todd Bowles gives you on film may not be what you see when you face him on game day.
"You just go back to our game last year, some of the things that he did, and that just makes it a challenge, because what he shows you the week before isn't necessarily what you're going to see in your game, and he does a great job at that," Pederson said.
Finally, he was asked about one of Tampa Bay's franchise players in linebacker Lavonte David. And like anyone asked about the legendary linebacker, he made sure to give him his flowers.
"Obviously a tremendous player, good leader, veteran presence. Still playing at a high level, you know? And I think that's what you want in players like that — every roster is looking for guys who can do that. It just gives your team confidence, it brings energy, it brings leadership, and it's somebody that as the season goes (on), you just lean on more and more."
Lavonte David won't be playing in Tampa Bay's preseason game, but Todd Bowles will be coaching it, and Pederson will have another head-to-head battle with him on Saturday night.
