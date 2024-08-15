Buccaneers' NFC South Rival Trades for Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher
Although they haven’t made the playoffs since 2017, the Atlanta Falcons believe they have a chance this season. Not just to make the postseason, but to win the NFC South outright. The truth is, the Falcons aren’t the only ones who believe this to be a realistic possibility.
Many experts, and all sportsbooks, have the Atlanta Falcons slated as the favorite to win the NFC South division this year.
The Falcons hope that the acquisition of a proven veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins combined with a new coaching staff led by Raheem Morris, will result in the team’s impressive collection of skill position players finally unleashing their immense potential.
Having the opportunity to draft young studs like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London is the one benefit of consecutive losing seasons. But for the Falcons, they expect that experience to soon be nothing more than a memory.
Despite Atlanta’s talent on offense, there are a number of question marks regarding the defensive side of the ball. Sure, they’ve got some bonafide studs like Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III. But 11 players take the field at a time.
The Falcons know this too. Which is why, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, Atlanta has traded a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for proven veteran pass rusher, Matthew Judon.
READ MORE: Bucs HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Updates Following Joint Practice With Jaguars
Judon is a proven commodity in a market that holds pass rushers at a premium. Just ask Jason Licht and the Buccaneers — highly productive edge rushers aren’t easy to come by.
Judon is a four-time Pro Bowler, and despite being 32 years of age, his four best seasons in the NFL have come within the last five years. Judon’s best seasons came consecutively in 2021 and 2022, where the 6’3”, 270-pound rusher tallied 28 sacks in total. Although Judon missed the majority of last season after suffering a torn biceps, he is by all accounts fully healthy and eager to prove that he hasn’t lost a step.
There’s no question that the addition of Matthew Judon will drastically improve the effectiveness of the Atlanta Falcons' defense, thus improving their chances of finishing 2024 atop the NFC South. Thankfully for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they've got one of the best offensive tackle tandems in the entire league to help keep him at bay when the teams meet twice this season.
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 1 of Buccaneers Joint Practice With the Jaguars
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens
• Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'