3 Key Takeaways From Day 13 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It was Day 13 at Buccaneers training camp on Monday, and it was once again fairly lowkey. Tampa Bay is set to hold joint practices against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, and the team wasn't in pads and going through plays before the hard-hitting there began.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got three takeaways for you down below:
A few players rest before joint practice
A few players, like Calijah Kancey and Justin Skule, were resting today before the team heads to joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wideout Jalen McMillan was also in a black no-contact jersey today, as he was a little bit sore from Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sell Out Season Tickets For 2024 Campaign
Lavonte David's near misses
The good news was that Lavonte David was all around the football today. The bad news was that he couldn't quite get to it in time.
David had three instances where he was millimeters away from an interception, one on a slant route that found Mike Evans and another caught near the back side of the end zone that he dove Superman-style to try and catch. David may be a seasoned veteran, but he still plays with rapid intensity even in training camp and will hope to make up for a couple of these during the regular season.
Devin Culp makes a great play
Devin Culp has been getting some buzz himself recently, and he made a really nice play in practice.
Jalen McMillan was set to catch a ball fired his way, but it bounced off of his hands and into the air. The defense began to scramble, but the rookie tight end Culp had the instinct to trace it with his eyes and make the grab himself. The Washington product helped out his teammate there, and it's just another great play he's made as of recent that will likely see him on the roster when the Bucs cut down.
READ MORE: PFF Names Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Biggest Weakness for 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Wide Receiver Signs With Baltimore Ravens
• Buccaneers Drop First Depth Chart of 2024
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'