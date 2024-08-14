How Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker Took Advantage of Preseason Game 1
The NFL Preseason is all about taking advantage of opportunities as teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to set sail on a 2024 campaign they hope will not only produce another NFC South Division title but the franchise's third Super Bowl Championship.
While the coaches and organization are taking advantage by plotting the Buccaneers' course for the season and seeking out diamonds in the rough to help their cause, the players themselves are looking to take full advantage of snaps they may not get when the regular season starts in September without proving themselves in August.
One of those players for Tampa Bay is second-year running back Sean Tucker.
READ MORE: Buccaneers First-Round Pick Takes Pride in Physicality
“It felt good, just to be back out there in a game – running the ball, doing what I love to do," Tucker said after the Bucs' 17-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason action of the year. "I feel like it’s just been a long process, but I’m just sticking to it and always being ready for the opportunity.”
Tucker got 12 opportunities in the first game of the year, 10 on the ground and two through the air. He turned those chances into 70 yards with a 6.8 yards per carry average. While he didn't score, nobody can accuse Tucker of not taking advantage of his opportunity to show the Buccaneers he's a guy worth keeping around for another year.
“There’s a big difference from college to the pros. The more experience you get in this league and at this level, everything starts to settle down and becomes slower," said Tucker. "It allows me to be able to perform better.”
Part of his performance included a 26 yard run on 3rd and 2 that helped setup a Chase McLaughlin field goal that gave Tampa Bay a 10-7 lead at the time.
“I’ve got to give thanks to my o-line up front and everybody just blocking and doing their job," Tucker said about the run. "That allowed me to do my job at the best that I can and I’m just helping the team win.”
Coaches like Todd Bowles love big runs, and any explosive plays are always highly sought after and appreciated. They also like humility, a team focus, and players who don't seek out the spotlight, but opportunities to contribute to a winning effort for all involved.
So you could say Tucker checked all the blocks in his first preseason action of the year in that aspect.
READ MORE: The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Veteran Gives Major Praise to Rookie Center After First NFL Game
• 3 Battles To Watch During Buccaneers Joint Practice With the Jaguars
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sell Out Season Tickets For 2024 Campaign
• The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Bengals, Per PFF