3 Players to Watch in the Buccaneers' Preseason Game Against the Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for the second of their three preseason games in 2024, and they'll be playing on the road but staying in their home state. They'll face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval County after two days of joint practice.
The three players below participated in those joint practices and will have a lot to go off of after them — here are three players to watch when the lights come on Saturday.
S Kaevon Merriweather
Kaevon Merriweather not only played a great preseason game against the Bengals, but he's also looking for revenge after joint practice. He was matched up with the very speedy Brian Thomas Jr. and got burned by him twice for touchdowns playing in the absence of Jordan Whitehead.
He'll not only look to continue his momentum from the Bengals game, but he'll also be highly motivated to make some plays after this joint practice, so he'll be a player to keep an eye on Saturday.
OLB Chris Braswell
Chris Braswell has been getting reps with the first team in absence of players like Yaya Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and he's been using that experience to improve his craft. Todd Bowles particularly sang his praises after Day 2 of joint practice, and he got a few pressures on the Jaguars in both days.
Bowles also said after Cincinnati that Braswell wasn't in a lot of packages where he was asked to pass rush. If that changes on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how he does.
WR Trey Palmer
Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan has been getting all the praise lately, and that's even more reason to keep an eye on Trey Palmer.
Famous in the 2023 regular season for waking up pissed off, Palmer has been finding his deep ball effectiveness through the dying days of training camp. He caught what was really Tampa Bay's only splash play in joint practice on Thursday on a Kyle Trask deep ball, and he'll look to do more of that when the two likely link up on Saturday. If Palmer has a big game with his recent burst of confidence, it could make that WR3 competition a tad more interesting.
