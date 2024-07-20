NFL Network's Rich Eisen Names Underrated Benefits to Buccaneers' 2024 Schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a hard schedule. That's to be expected, of course, and it's the result of winning your division, but there may be a bit of an underrated aspect of it when it comes to just where Tampa Bay is playing during the year.
The team's schedule was recently discussed on the Rich Eisen Show, where the panel debated on whether the Bucs or the Dallas Cowboys are more likely to win their division again in 2024. And while the panel went with Tampa Bay, Eisen had a good point about the travel layout for the Bucs' schedule.
"They've got a great schedule, too," Eisen said. "They're home in three of their first four, and you take a look at how many times they've gotta go west — they're at the Chargers and at the Cowboys... there's a lot of indoor games."
READ MORE: CBS Sports Names Defensive Unit as Buccaneers' Biggest Question Mark in 2024
Eisen has a good point. The Bucs are 23rd in the league for the amount of miles they're set to travel, which can be a big boon for teams. They'll only have to head out west once, playing the Chargers in Los Angeles, and scarcely even go toward the middle of the country, playing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys on the road, too.
There's also all the indoor games. Of Tampa Bay's eight away games, five of them take place indoors, which should definitely help the team fight any conditions outside.
Speaking of those conditions, it probably won't be all that cold for Tampa Bay, either.
"You wanna talk about going in the cold weather? The first week in November in Kansas City, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving at the Giants," Eisen said. "It might be cool on Dec. 1 against Carolina?"
Whether or not the Bucs can beat teams like the Ravens, Chiefs and 49ers remains to be seen. But they seem to have a decent shot against the rest of their schedule, and conditions seem prime for them to play well — the rest is up to them.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' NFC South Rivals Face Devastating Blow After Key Player Out for 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Left Tackle 'Hold In' During Training Camp?
• Where Does Buccaneers Receiver Mike Evans Rank Among NFL Players Over 30?
• Bucs News: PFF Identifies Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Best Offseason Decision in 2024
• First-Round Rookie Expected to be Crucial to Buccaneers' Success This Season