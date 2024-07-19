CBS Sports Names Defensive Unit as Buccaneers' Biggest Question Mark in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few unknowns heading into the 2024 season, and one of those unknowns is certainly at the edge rusher position.
Tampa Bay's outside linebackers are set to be led by Yaya Diaby, who is just a second-year player heading into this upcoming campaign. The Bucs draft Chris Braswell in the second round of the NFL Draft to try and shore up the room, but CBS Sports still maintains that the team's pass rush remains its biggest hole going into 2024.
Here's what CBS Sports writer Jared Dubbin had to say about Tampa Bay's pass rush in an article examining the biggest question mark on every roster this year:
"The days of Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul on the edge for Tampa Bay are gone. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hasn't been as good as the Bucs hoped when making him a first-round pick, and he, Yaya Diaby and second-rounder Chris Braswell need to lead this pass-rush unit."
It is true that Tryon-Shoyinka hasn't lived up to his billing as a first-round pick, and Shaquil Barrett recently departed the team to go play for the Miami Dolphins. It's a very young unit without too much experience, so it feels like a bit of a boom or bust room — if the young players improve, it could be a strong corps, but the youth and inexperience could mean that it doesn't quite improve in 2023.
Regardless, Diaby looks to make a jump in Year 2 and the competition between Tryon-Shoyinka and Braswell could hone both of them heading into 2024.
