Outside Linebacker Doesn't Report to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Training Camp
Over the past couple of offseasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gone to work revamping their pass rush.
It all started after defensive tackle Vita Vea led the Buccaneers in sacks with 6.5 sacks, a great achievement for the star lineman, but a terrible thing for coach Todd Bowles' defense that thrives the most when causing problems for opposing quarterbacks.
One of the efforts Tampa Bay made to retool the pass rush and take some pressure off Vea was signing veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory. The problem right now is, Gregory is nowhere to be found as the Bucs get set to open training camp on Wednesday.
In a trio of roster moves Tuesday the Buccaneers revealed that status isn't changing anytime soon.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced (Tuesday) that the team has placed quarterback Zack Annexstad and tight end Tanner Taula on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. Both players will count toward the 90-player roster limit and are eligible to be activated at any time prior to the 53-player roster cuts," the team announced via press release. "In addition, the club has placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on the Reserve/Did Not Report list."
Gregory signed a one-year deal worth $3 million to join Tampa Bay this offseason after splitting time with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year.
His trade from the Broncos to the 49ers came just one full season following his signing a five year deal with the franchise. During his time in Denver Gregory started six games and played in 12 for San Francisco with no starts.
In his first five seasons he started 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and appeared in 50.
Gregory is no stranger to NFL drama, and unfortunately this is just the latest chapter in what has been a highly troubled career.
