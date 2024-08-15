Buccaneers' NFC South Rivals Sign All-Pro Safety
The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defense by grabbing edge rusher Matthew Judon on Wednesday in an extended effort to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South, and now, they've made another move on Thursday.
The NFL's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Thursday that the Atlanta Falcons are signing safety Justin Simmons to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. Simmons has played for the Denver Broncos since 2016 and is a four-time Second Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.
Simmons had a very strong year for the Broncos in 2023, netting 53 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and eight passes defended. At 30 years old, Simmons is still an impressive player, and he was waived by the Denver Broncos simply to get rid of his cap hit. Simmons took his time in free agency, and now, he lands with Atlanta.
The news is bad news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team already had to contend with excellent Falcons safety Jessie Bates, and the addition of Simmons makes the tandem among the best in the league — and right there with the excellent safety duo of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead.
The addition will make the NFL's faith in the Atlanta Falcons as a division winner even stronger, but the Buccaneers will look to make it four in a row for the NFC South in 2024 — and to do that, they'll have to pass through Simmons' airspace.
