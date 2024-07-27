WATCH: Buccaneers Rookie Defensive Back Breaks Down Film Before Draft
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is always looking for defensive studs — he's a defensive head coach, after all. And while it's too early to say that new defensive back Tykee Smith is one of those studs, he certainly seems to have the football acumen to become one.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their new episode of In the Current, which is sort of like their in-house version of HBO's Hard Knocks. This first episode focused a little on the pre-draft process, and one section of the video showcased Tykee Smith breaking down film for Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek, who was extremely impressed with Smith's ability to recognize coverages in his own game.
You can check out the video here below:
It certainly seems as if Smith knows his stuff, and that will be a big benefit heading into Todd Bowles' defense — especially since he already knows a lot of it.
Both Bowles and Smith have remarked that the defense Smith played in at Georgia was very similar to the one the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play, and that should help Smith out tremendously. While Smith is being trained at a few different places, he's taking part in the nickel corner competition with Christian Izien and Tavierre Thomas, among others.
If he's able to match his physical play with his scheme recognition talent that he displays in the video above, he has a good chance of winning the job.
