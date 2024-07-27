Buccaneers’ Former First Round Pick is Ready to Prove His Worth in 2024
When it comes to making his first selection each year in the NFL Draft, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has had some hits and he’s had some misses. Some of the undisputed hits on his resume include players like Mike Evans (his first-ever selection back in 2014), Vita Vea (2018), and Tristan Wirfs (2020).
Licht’s biggest first round misses (guaranteed to make Bucs fans cringe when they read this) happened in three consecutive years, when he selected Jameis Winston (2015), Vernon Hargreaves (2016) and O.J. Howard (2017).
There’s also a few players who fit into the ‘to be determined’ category. Last year’s first round pick, Calijah Kancey, showed plenty of promise after overcoming some injuries that kept him out for the majority of the offseason and first couple regular season games. Although the first impression was undoubtedly strong for Kancey, it’s still too early to categorize him as a ‘hit’. As a result, Kancey falls into the TBD group.
The same obviously goes for this year’s first-round selection, Graham Barton, who has yet to take the field in an NFL game.
Devin White, on the other hand, who was drafted fifth overall out of LSU in 2019, represents a more complex evaluation. He had moments, especially early in his career, where he looked like the best inside linebacker in the sport. His performance in 2020, especially during the postseason, was extremely impressive. There’s no denying the fact that White was instrumental in helping deliver the Tampa Bay franchise its second-ever Super Bowl victory that season. But as the years went on, he also proved to be incredibly inconsistent. He missed too many tackles, struggled shedding blocks, was poor in pass coverage, and ultimately, more of a headache than a heartbeat for the Bucs’ defense.
Earlier this offseason, Devin White signed a modest 1-year, $7.5M contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, proving that although he was once viewed as an asset, he’s now more of a talented question mark, if you will.
Then there’s Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.
The Buccaneers’ first round selection in 2021, Tryon-Shoyinka is built like an action figure. The former Washington Husky product has the length, bend, and athletic profile of a top-tier NFL edge rusher. Unfortunately, after three seasons in the league, he is yet to fully capitalize on his potential.
So should he count as a miss on Jason Licht’s first round draft resume? Not yet.
Although Jason Licht and the Bucs’ front office didn’t pick up Tryon-Shoyinka’s 5th-year rookie option, that doesn’t mean they don’t still believe in him as a player. And by all indications, Todd Bowles and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff still has plenty of belief in the young outside linebacker’s ability to contribute this season.
Following the Buccaneers’ third day of training camp on Friday, Tryon-Shoyinka spoke with the media and provided some thoughts related to his mindset, his offseason training regiment, and his expectations as he enters a pivotal point of his career — the final year of his rookie deal.
When asked about how he felt about the team’s decision to decline his fifth-year option, he offered a very mature response.
“[It’s an] opportunity to take it as a challenge. Overcoming adversity is – you know, a point of everyone’s life – you’ve got to do that and kind of just put your back against the wall and just trust what got you here.”
Tryon-Shoyinka also spoke about the steps he’s taken this offseason to prepare himself for the 2024 season.
“I’m just changing my habits. I have certain things that, you know, I like to play around with. Whether that’s food diet, always getting better sleep. Try to get 8 hours [of] sleep every night… A lot of things go into play, especially in the offseason. I had a lot of fun this offseason and I’m ready to go show it on the field.”
Although Tryon-Shoyinka has done a fine job generating pressure, his inability to produce sacks has limited his reputation as a bonafide pass-rushing stud. When asked why he’s able to get so close, but not finish more sacks, he offered the following response.
“I hope you know the answer because I would be asking you. Ultimately, like I’ve always said, just having it in your mind that ‘this is going to be the play that I get the team off the field’. Just mind over matter. Having that on your mind. Taking those conscious steps everyday at practice.”
Joe is also enjoying the opportunity to be a mentor to younger players on the team. Not only that, but he aspires to turn those interactions into opportunities to push himself.
“I like it. It’s another challenge. It gives me an opportunity. I can have my rookie, Braswell, he’s been super receptive to anything. Questions, after every play asking how he can do something better – It keeps me on my toes, elevates my game when I have to have that right answer for someone. It definitely improves my game.”
It’s obvious from listening to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka discuss his situation that he’s eager to prove his doubters wrong this season. Hopefully for his Buccaneers, as well as himself, the hard work he’s putting in during the offseason, and training camp, will result in him capitalizing on his potential, and generating more tangible production on the field this season.
If it does? Don’t be surprised if we end up considering Joe Tryon-Shoyinka one of Jason Licht’s first round draft ‘hits’ around this time next year.
