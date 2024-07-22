Tampa Bay Buccaneers Star Defensive Tackle Outlines His Biggest Goal For 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been heralded for being one of the best defensive minds in the league. However, the Buccaneers defense has taken a slight step back over the past couple of seasons or so when it comes to fulfilling the expectations of a Todd Bowles defense.
Last season, those failures to reach expectations were a bit more glaring than in seasons past as the Bucs struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and in coverage on the back end.
A new season is now upon us and those expectations of what a Todd Bowles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has not changed. The team is fully prepared to get things back on track to create more turnovers and havoc on opposing offenses.
For Buccaneers Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea, those expectations are clear, and his goal entering the 2024 season is to reach double-digit sacks from the interior of the defensive line.
"I think my biggest goal, I think I've had, it's been the same goal the past couple of years is to try to reach double digits in sacks. I think it's attainable for me," Vea explained in a recent interview with Beau Allen on the Green Light Podcast. "I think I just got to lock it in a little bit more. Especially just watching film, like dang, missing this play. Or there's a couple sacks, there's a couple freebies that you missed. If I didn't miss that sack or if I just was there a second quicker...
"Just trying to hone in on my pass rushing and watching film and stuff like that and studying the playbook to make sure I could be able to achieve that. I think it's right there. I think I just got to take the next couple steps to get there."
The former 12th overall pick in the NFL draft has yet to reach 10 sacks in his six years in the league. The closest he has come was 6.5 sacks in 2022. Although Vea hasn't sniffed double-digit sacks in his career, he believes it is attainable despite his calling card being one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL.
If Vea is able to accomplish his lofty goal in 2024, then that means that the Buccaneers' defense has done plenty to put themselves back on track defensively. The defensive front seven will have to work as a group for them to accomplish the goals they set out for themselves and the team, but they have the talent and willpower to be able to do so.
