Social Media Reacts to Tristan Wirfs' Record-Breaking Contract With Buccaneers
Earlier today, All-Pro Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs reached an agreement with Tampa Bay on a contract extension to keep him with the franchise for the years to come. The news was broken by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported that Wirfs and the Buccaneers came to an agreement on a contract extension for five years worth $140.63 million with $88.24 million of that contract guaranteed.
The deal is a massive one for both sides and a well-deserved payday for the most valuable player on the team, aside from maybe Antoine Winfield Jr. The deal also makes Wirfs the highest-paid Tampa Bay Buccaneer in the franchise's history and the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
Rumors had been flying throughout the early week on how far apart the two sides were, but Wirfs eventually cleared that up when speaking to the media following practice stating there were only a few minor details that needed to be hashed out. Those minor details likely stemmed from the number of years on the contract and how much of it would be guaranteed.
Everything has now been sorted and Wirfs will remain a staple of the Buccaneers' franchise for the foreseeable future.
After reaching his agreement, a couple of Wirfs' teammates took to social media to congratulate their fellow brother. Of course Wirfs' teammates would be happy for him, especially the two guys who rely a ton on him every snap, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, known as the Krewe, were also just as excited, if not more.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Escapes Serious Injury After MRI
Wirfs will now likely be a full participant in training camp now that his contract situation has been solved. The Buccaneers will look to create some commroderary along their offensive line prior to the beginning of the regular season that kicks off in early September in Raymond James Stadium against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 7 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car