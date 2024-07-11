Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Ranked Brutally Low Ahead of 2024 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a lot to bolster their roster with draft picks and retain some premium talent to field what could be quite the competitive team in 2024. And while that should set them up for an impressive campaign, there is one piece to the puzzle that has to fit too — head coach Todd Bowles.
While Bowles did good work to bring the team out of a bad rut in the middle of the season last year, he was also a part of the reason why it got there in the first place. That's something that CBS Sports seems to acknowledge in their latest head coaching rankings, putting Todd Bowles at No. 22.
Here's what writer Cody Benjamin had to say about Bowles:
"Bowles, who also went 2-1 as the Miami Dolphins' interim in 2011, isn't entirely dissimilar from his NFC South counterpart Dennis Allen in that his physical defense tends to mask more conservative game-management calls for a borderline wild-card contender. Still, in the last four years, he's won a Super Bowl ring and led a playoff win of his own, giving him a touch more authority."
Bowles has indeed oft been criticized for conservative decision-making on offense, a tendency which may come from his mindset as a defensive coach being more willing to trust his defense than attack offensively. The Buccaneers were one of the best teams in the league at fourth-down conversions, tying the league for second with a conversion percentage of 66.67%, but were just 28th in fourth-down attempts, managing only 18 across the year.
Todd Bowles has won the NFC South in every year he's been Tampa Bay's head coach, but it hasn't always looked pretty. He did it with a losing record in 2022, going 8-9, and then went 9-8 to do it in 2023 coming down to the last game of the season. If he truly wants to stick around in Tampa Bay for the far future, he'll eventually have to have a season where his team looks strong the entire way through.
