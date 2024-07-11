Where Do Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Offensive Playmakers Rank In The NFL?
We're in the dog days of the NFL offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and the rest of the NFL) are a couple of weeks removed from starting up again. Player movement is very minimal as teams have their training camps roster ready to go and key moments like the NFL Draft and free agency are behind us.
Right now is the best time to reveal ranking or lists ahead of the 2024 NFL season, giving insight into different rosters and how they might fare this year. ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a unique approach and ranked each of the 32 teams in the league based on the play from their wide receivers, running backs and tight ends — also known as the offensive playmakers.
The Buccaneers' offensive playmakers ranked No. 13 — a five-spot jump from 2023, where they were ranked No. 18. In 2022, Tampa Bay ranked No. 5 under this metric. Either way, the Buccaneers' offensive playmakers rank in the top half of the league, which bodes well for quarterback Baker Mayfield as he looks to have two straight remarkable seasons.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Teaming Up With ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
The wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — two players who played key roles in the franchise's Super Bowl victory in 2020 — carry the load in the team's ranking, backed up by running back Rachaad White, who is coming off a strong season of his own.
"Mike Evans can't keep doing this, can he? In his age-30 season and playing without Tom Brady, Evans rose to the occasion with a banner campaign," Barnwell wrote. "His 1,255 yards were the most he has had since 2018, and he led the league with 13 touchdowns catches. With 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé, Evans is going to have a viable Hall of Fame case in a few years. Receivers on the wrong side of 30 are always dangerous propositions, but he has been so remarkably consistent that it's hard to expect much of a drop-off."
Evans is the go-to target for Mayfield, a staple within the Buccaneers' offense. That'll likely remain the same under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Mayfield posted 4,044 passing yards a season ago, tacking on 28 passing touchdowns. Godwin's help as the team's WR2 during his bounce-back campaign helped make Mayfield's career-defining season possible.
"Chris Godwin also quietly had a bounce-back season after his 2022 season was limited as he adjusted to life after a torn ACL. He was back up to 12.3 yards per catch after falling below 10 yards per reception the prior season," Barnwell continued.
The yards per catch is back for Godwin, but he's got to touch the football in the end zone more to round out his game and production.
White is an interesting skill player within the offense. His rushing game came together as last season rolled on — which is expected for a running back — but what he did when given space through the passing game helped him stand out.
There's sure to be some depth at the skill positions to round out the squad, and they'll make the Buccaneers' offense one to keep an eye on as the 2024 NFL season rolls on.
READ MORE: Superstar Wide Receiver Lists Buccaneers Baker Mayfield as Top 5 QB in the NFL
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• What Does a 'Successful' 2024 Season Look Like For Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
• Top 3 Things To Get Excited About Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Season
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman on QB Baker Mayfield: 'He's a Dog'
• Top 3 Concerns Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Season