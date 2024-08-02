Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hosting Plenty of Rookie Players at Training Camp in 2024

Teams with the highest % of rookies trying out for the team:



1. Chargers- 34.1%

2. Ravens- 30.8%

3. Jets/Rams- 28.6%

5. Bucs- 28.3%

6. Bengals- 27.8%

7. Chiefs- 27.5%

8. Seahawks- 27.2%

9. Raiders- 26.9%

10. Bills- 25%