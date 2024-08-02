Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hosting Plenty of Rookie Players at Training Camp in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to become a youthful team after being one of the oldest in the NFL in the Tom Brady era, and they're taking all the right steps to make that happen.
A part of NFL training camp every year is just how many rookies are a part of the 90-man roster. Teams require bodies during training camp, and for many young players, it's a chance to impress an NFL team and make a mark early in their career.
Over the Cap compiled a list of the 10 teams with the highest amount of rookies in training camp, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in fifth at 28.3%. That's below the Rams and the Jets at 28.6% and right above the Cincinnati Bengals at 27.8%.
Last year, this strategy paid off well for the Bucs.
The team was able to land some solid undrafted free agents like wideout Rakim Jarrett, edge rusher Markees Watts and nickel cornerback and safety Christian Izien, among others. Those players are all still with the team, having made the 54-man roster last year. If the Buccaneers could find some more players like them, the team will get more youthful and also add some good players who can contribute in a few different places.
Players like linebacker Kalen DeLoach and wideout Kameron Johnson still have a lot more to show, particularly in preseason, but if they could do that same thing for the Bucs, Tampa Bay could be set for the future.
