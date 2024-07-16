Buccaneers Star Linebacker Brutally Snubbed in New ESPN Ranking
For as long as the franchise has existed, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, fans, and even their General Manager have formed an identity based around their players and teams being perennially underrated, overlooked, and underappreciated on a national scale.
It could be argued that no player in franchise history exemplifies this mentality more than Lavonte David.
Statistically (and otherwise), David has been the model of consistency. He is one of the most versatile, well-rounded, and accomplished linebackers in the modern era, having accrued 12 interceptions, 33.5 sacks, 160 TFL, 1,035 solo tackles (1,480 combined), 28 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries, and 2 TD over his 11 seasons in the league.
Unfortunately for David, aside from the team’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2020, the Buccaneers’ lack of success during the first eight seasons of his career cost him dearly in terms of accolades. Despite being one of the NFL’s truly elite off-ball linebackers for more than a decade, David has only been named an All Pro three times, with just one Pro Bowl appearance to his credit.
A lot of folks in Tampa rightfully assumed that Lavonte David’s role in delivering one of the losingest franchises in the history of professional sports their second Lombardi Trophy in 2020 might have opened some eyes.
Well, apparently it hasn’t.
In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, NFL execs, coaches, and scouts ranked the Top-10 off-ball linebackers for 2024. In doing so, the results were — to the surprise of no one in Tampa Bay — not kind to the Buccaneers’ unheralded star.
Lavonte David was not ranked in the top 10. If it’s any consolation, he was the second named listed in the ‘honorable mention’ section.
“He started slowly last year, but he was excellent in the second half. He tore us up when we played him," said an NFC executive.
It’s important to note that Lavonte David is 34 years old, which surely had a lot to do with him being ranked outside of the top 10 by his NFL peers. But it’s just as important to recognize that Lavonte David is not a normal 34-year-old, especially by NFL standards.
David remains one of the NFL’s best off-ball linebackers when it comes to impacting the game as a run defender, matching up against tight ends or slot receivers in the passing game, and most importantly, leading his defense both verbally and by example. David’s presence on the Buccaneers is as important as anyone in the organization. He is reliable, hard-working, and the epitome of what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Just ask anyone in the front office.
In just a few short months, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their quest for a fourth consecutive NFC South Division crown. If they do, it will be another example of the team proving their doubters wrong, just like their defensive captain, Lavonte David.
