New Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan: 'I'm Excited To Put On a Show For Y'all'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2024, and he could make a splash right away.
It was the first day of rookie minicamp in Tampa Bay (and for most other teams in the league), and McMillan was an early highlight. He had one particularly impressive jumping catch during drills toward the end of the day and didn't drop a pass during camp, showcasing his smooth route running and attack at the catch point.
McMillan is expected to contribute as a third receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and when asked about that responsibility heading into the year, he said he wasn't only ready for it — he's looking forward to it.
"Oh, I love it," McMillan said of that pressure. "I feel like I've been doing that my whole life, just playing up and having to meet expectations. I'm excited to put on a show for y'all."
He definitely has the means to do so. McMillan played through a sprained MCL last season in Washington, but he still landed five touchdown catches — the year before, he was the No. 1 receiver for Michael Penix Jr. in Washington and caught for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns.
While McMillan was a slot receiver mainly at Washington, but he has versatility at either position. He looks to be a crucial part of this year's offense, and next year, when Godwin's future is uncertain, he could also end up being a crucial part of Tampa Bay's future.
