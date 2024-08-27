Undrafted Bucs WR Learns He Made the Roster in an Unusual Way
Very few players make it from Division II of college football to the NFL. Very few players are Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson.
Johnson, who played football at Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, made Tampa Bay's 53-man roster on Tuesday after cut deadlines as the team's fifth wide receiver. It's not often that an undrafted free agent can make a team's 53-man roster outright, much less from a Division II school, but Johnson did it — and not just because he could be a special teams gunner, too.
Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Tuesday, and he explained that Johnson brings a lot to the table as a complete football player.
"You saw it in the spring – you saw a lot of promise in the spring," Bowles said. "He was quick in and out of his cuts, in and out of his routes and he has great hands. He runs like a running back, he’s quick, he’s sudden and he was very sharp.”
Johnson didn't even find out that he made the roster via a call — instead, he kept track on social media just like the rest of us. He became the first player from Barton to make an NFL roster, and according to him, it was quite an overwhelming experience to see his name stick.
"Honestly, I didn’t get a call. I was just keeping up with it on Twitter, and then I saw my name when they released a 53-man roster – I saw my name up there," Johnson said. "It’s just a feeling of gratitude. I was overwhelmed with emotions. I mean, I’m just grateful that God brought me here. Hopefully he continues to shine through me, so I give him glory at the end of the day.”
And it isn't just coaches that Johnson impressed. He's also grabbed the eye of his teammates.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin said that the odds were stacked against Johnson heading into camp, but he worked hard to make a name for himself and stay with the team. On top of that work ethic, he has the right football skills to succeed, too.
"Seeing how he works… It makes sense, and you can tell that from the way he tracks the ball. It’s a high level. He has great attention to detail. He’s tough, and he’s also willing to learn, so I think that he has a good head on his shoulders and it’s working."
Buccaneers fans will get ample opportunity to see Johnson in action this year, and Johnson can't wait to show the Krewe what he can do.
"[I’m not] going to lie, I can’t wait for it, because this fan base is amazing," Johnson said. "I can’t wait to make plays in front of them.”
