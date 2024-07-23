Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Nickel Cornerback
Training camp is upon us for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the nickel corner position.
Battle For The Starting Spot
Christian Izien
Izien is the incumbent after winning the job out of training camp as an undrafted free agent last season. He started off hot with back-to-back interceptions in his first two games, but he didn't record another or even a pass breakup the rest of the season. Izien enters camp as the starter but will have stiff competition after the Bucs added two players to compete for the starting nickel position through free agency and the draft. Izien will need to prove he is the right choice to remain the starter with a great camp filled with production.
Tykee Smith
Smith is the new kid on the block after being selected in the third round of this year's draft. However, he has been lauded for his quick grasp of the system and understanding of his assignments. Smith played in a similar defensive style at Georgia where he was a playmaker and displayed those skills throughout the offseason with an interception and would-be sack. He could be the favorite to win the starting job as a rookie due to his smarts and playmaking ability.
Tavierre Thomas
Thomas comes over to the Bucs after three seasons with the Texans where he started 19 games and played in 36 overall. In that time, he turned in two interceptions and five forced fumbles. He's strong in both run defense and against the pass and will challenge the younger players on the roster for the starting spot.
Backups
The Bucs will be in great shape at the position with whoever emerges victorious compared to the last two seasons. After having Antoine Winfield Jr play the position in 2022 out of necessity, they turned to Izien last season but didn't have much depth behind him, forcing Zyon McCollum to play the position when he's more naturally suited to play outside. The Bucs will have good depth here in 2024.
Vying For A Spot
Chris McDonald
The Bucs signed McDonald as an undrafted free agent after this year's draft, and while he has shown flashes in offseason work he has an uphill battle to crack the roster with so much depth at the position. Instead, he will likely vie for one of the spots on the practice squad for continued development.
Summary
The Bucs identified nickel corner as a spot they would like to get better this offseason in terms of talent and depth, and they successfully accomplished both of those areas. Izien will try to fend off the newcomers but the position is loaded with flexibility to allow head coach Todd Bowles to be creative on the back end. Both Izien and Smith have been cross-training at safety and there will certainly be packages with both of them on the field at the same time. Thomas is in the battle for the starting job, but it likely comes down to one of the younger players ahead of him while he provides veteran leadership and quality depth. This will be one of the most contested jobs in camp as the Bucs view the nickel corner spot as a starting position in their defense.
