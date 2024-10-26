Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Falcons in Week 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling right now. They enter this week's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons down their two best offensive playmakers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and will need to find a way to replace their production in the aggregate. Despite the losses, morale is high at One Buc, and perhaps it's the return of the throwback creamsicle jerseys. There is a lot at stake in Week 8 for the Buccaneers, as the winner of this game will pull ahead in the race for the NFC South division. You could call this a must-win for Tampa Bay, as if they lose, they will have suffered two losses to the Falcons which would be detrimental in any tie-breaker scenario down the line.
Both teams are banged up coming into this week, with the Falcons out Troy Anderson and likely Justin Simmons, and both teams have talented playmakers on both sides of the field. Here are the Falcons' top healthy players on offense and defense.
Top Players On Offense
RB Bijan Robinson
Robinson is the Falcons' best weapon on offense. The versatile back can line up anywhere in the alignment from the backfield to out wide and is a player that must be accounted for on every snap. His rushing ability is highlighted by his excellent field vision and agility hitting gaps before they open and making defenders miss in tight spaces.
A true homerun threat, he gets to top speed quickly and his size and sturdy frame make it difficult to bring him down. As a pass catcher, Robinson can run routes like a receiver, creating mismatches for linebackers and safeties tasked with covering him. The all-around back has 483 yards on the season rushing with four touchdowns and has added 201 yards receiving on 34 receptions.
WR Drake London
London has gotten off to a slow start but can go off on any given Sunday. At 6'4", 210, his size and speed combination make him a tough cover, creating mismatches against smaller corners. A 77-inch wingspan gives him an impressive catch radius and he uses his frame to box out defenders when targeted. While not a polished route runner, London has improved and can run the full tree, able to work anything from short to deep routes giving him added versatility. He has strong hands and has shown the ability to make difficult catches through traffic and the body control to adjust to balls and high-point catches.
Through seven weeks of play, London has 491 yards on 44 receptions and five touchdowns.
RG Chris Lindstrom
The Falcons' lone offensive All-Pro has become one of the best guards in football over the years. Lindstrom is a dominant run blocker using his strength and power to move defenders at the point of attack. Lindstrom wins with refined technique and hand placement allowing him to maintain leverage and control. As a pass blocker, he uses quick feet and proper angles to mirror rushers to negate defenders before they can disrupt plays.
He is very agile for his size, displaying the ability to get out in front as a puller and efficiently climb to the second level to take on backers and safeties. He has struggled a bit in pass protection this season which is uncharacteristic of him, allowing 20 pressures, 14 hurries, five hits, and a sack.
Top Players On Defense
S Jessie Bates
The Falcons' other All-Pro, Bates was dominant last year and one of the best safeties in football. A true center fielder, he can completely take away parts of the field. He shows tremendous ability to read the quarterback's eyes and know where the ball is going, allowing him to break on the ball to disrupt plays with pass deflections, quick tackles, and interceptions. Bates is renowned for his ability to quickly diagnose plays and concepts and put himself in positions to make plays on the ball.
Not only does he excel in covering the deep half of the field, he can also be effective playing close to the line of scrimmage and in run support. Through four games, he's second on the team in tackles with 45 and recorded an interception and two forced fumbles on the season.
DL Grady Jarrett
Back from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of last season, Jarrett is back like he never left. His ability to disrupt the pocket with raw power bullying his way into the backfield has been on display to the start of the season and he hasn't lost much of the first step that made him so explosive. What makes Jarrett so hard to defend other than his size is his active hands that are constantly working to disengage blockers with a variety of pass-rush moves.
While he's been effective as a pass rusher with 13 pressures, six hits and hurries, and 1.5 sacks, Jarrett has been streaky as a run defender. While he has 14 stops and his average depth of tackle is .4 yards, he has been blown out of his gap on multiple occasions allowing gains on the ground. As a whole, the Falcons' run defense has struggled, as they are the ninth-worst run defense in the league.
CB A.J. Terrell
Terrell got paid this offseason, signing a four-year, $81 million deal prior to the season. Terrell is one of the league's better man-coverage cornerbacks and has shown the ability to lock down some of the NFL's premier wide receivers. He possesses good size for the position and has elite speed able to keep up with the speedier receivers, recover from mistakes, and chase down receivers and ball carriers. He uses effective hand technique when jamming receivers at the line to disrupt their routes and excellent footwork to stay with receivers in phase.
Through seven games, he has 33 tackles, has been targeted 29 times and has allowed just one touchdown.
Final Thoughts
The Falcons have been a streaky team so far this season. Three of their wins have been eeked out by narrow margins and they don't look like they have found their identity as a team on either side of the ball. Kirk Cousins has been a roller coaster and while he has 10 touchdowns he has seven picks and about seven more ball that could have been interceptions. Kyle Pitts has come on in recent weeks and so far Darnell Mooney looks like a hit in free agency, but they haven't found a way to consistently get a guy like running back Tyler Allegier involved.
On defense, it's been a mess. The Falcons are 30th in third down rate, can't stop the run and give up 24 points per game on average. The addition of Matt Judon was supposed to provide of boost to the pass rush but the Falcons have a league-low six sacks and pressures have been few and far between. Without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, you would think the Falcons would roll over the Bucs. but for whatever reason this doesn't feel like that type of game. The Bucs will have their work cut out for them, but there is a path to victory and first place in the NFC South.
