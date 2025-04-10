Who will the Buccaneers use as trade bait around the NFL draft?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense was a high-flying machine in 2024 as they were one of the top units in the league in many statistical categories. The Bucs will run their whole starting offense back in 2025 with Chris Godwin and Ben Bredeson each re-signing with the team, but they will be without their former offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who jetted off to become a head coach.
The Bucs decided to replace Coen with an in-house hire in Josh Grizzard, and he will look to pick up where Coen left off while implementing his nuances into the scheme.
Tampa Bay is sitting pretty on the offensive side of the ball, but that doesn't mean that they are done there, as both Jason Licht and Todd Bowles have gone on record saying that an offensive pick early in the upcoming NFL draft isn't outside of the question despite bigger needs on defense.
Speaking of the draft, which is set to begin in two weeks, the Bucs could look to use a player as trade bait around the NFL draft. When doing a deep dive into all 32 teams and their potential players who could be used as trade bait, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano identified Buccaneers' running back Rachaad White as the guy on the line.
READ MORE: Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Quarterback
"Though he was the Bucs' starter last season, he was consistently outplayed by Bucky Irving. And with just one year left on his rookie deal, it's pretty clear his future is elsewhere," wrote Vacchiano. "White is 26 and has been fairly productive in his three seasons. The Bucs might be better off pairing Irving with a rookie this season or increasing the workload of third-year pro Sean Tucker. White, meanwhile, would be a cheap option for another team, especially one looking for someone to share a backfield."
There was chatter regarding if the Bucs would look to move White this offseason, but nothing ever materialized. Tampa Bay currently has a crowded backfield with guys who can all produce at a high level in Bucky Irving, White and former undrafted free agent Sean Tucker, who performed extremely well last season when given touches.
Irving, the Bucs' fourth-round pick last year, eventually took over the starting duties from White in his rookie season and is currently seen as the starter heading into the 2025 season. While keeping the three backs together would work great for the Bucs in lieu of an injury or just by keeping defenses on their toes, they could look to net a bigger return for White given his unique ability to not only run the ball, but also catch passes.
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ NFC South success dismissed by Saints rival
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask gets married
• NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers with Texas Longhorns corner
• Buccaneers keeping close eye on ‘consensus first-round pick'
• $21 million offensive lineman named Buccaneers' biggest free agency loss