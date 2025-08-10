Winners and Losers from Arizona Cardinals' Preseason Victory
Week 1 of the preseason is in the books, and there’s a lot to take away from it.
The Arizona Cardinals took home the victory against the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17. Individually, there were a few winners and losers from Saturday’s contest, with Arizona impressing in some areas, but disappointing in others.
So, without further ado, let's take a look at who won versus who lost during Arizona’s preseason Week 1 matchup at State Farm Stadium.
Winner: Football fans
There’s a lot to take away from the Cardinals’ first preseason matchup, but above all else, football is finally back.
The game won’t count toward official stats or standings, but it was still live action featuring an Arizona team built on anticipation throughout the long offseason. In front of a sold-out crowd at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals were able to treat the home fans to a win — something satisfying whether the game counts or not.
After a bit of a rocky start, both the offense and defense regrouped and gave fans plenty to cheer about. It was never a perfect showing, and that’s to be expected in Week 1 of the preseason.
It’s key not to overreact and to remember these games are more developmental than anything else, but it’s also exciting to have Arizona Cardinals football back in action.
I’m sure Cardinals fans, both in the stadium and those watching at home, were glad to have football back — making them our first winner of Saturday’s contest.
Loser: Special teams
The first and most obvious loser of the day has to go to special teams, specifically the kickoff return unit at the beginning of the game.
Harrison Butker’s opening kickoff was fumbled by Greg Dortch, allowing Kansas City to recover and score on its first possession in Arizona territory. After a pass interference call on the first play of their drive, the Chiefs scored on the very next play and went up 7-0 after the PAT.
The kickoff following the Chiefs’ touchdown didn’t go much better, as DeeJay Dallas fumbled as he returned the kick, although the Cardinals did recover.
Arizona converted both field goal attempts, and special teams were sound in that area, but the two fumbles on back-to-back kickoffs overshadowed any good they were able to accomplish throughout the game.
While the Cardinals got the win, the two fumbles to begin the game may be what leaves a lasting impression for both fans and media alike. Arizona prides itself on taking care of the football, but this wasn’t shown in the slightest during the opening minutes against Kansas City.
Winner: Emari Demercado
In an up-and-down game for Arizona, the highlight of the contest was a 43-yard touchdown reception by Emari Demercado from Jacoby Brissett.
On a third-and-8 situation, Drew Petzing called for a screen play, and it worked to perfection. Demercado caught the pass behind the line of scrimmage, broke free to easily reach the line to gain, and wasn’t done yet. He broke a tackle at the 25-yard line with a stiff arm and evaded defenders again near the 10-yard line.
Arizona’s offensive line and receivers also deserve credit, as they were critical in opening up the lanes allowing Demercado to barrel down the middle of the field.
In a matchup without much explosive offense, Demercado’s catch and run was a breath of fresh air, allowing the Red Sea to erupt after the touchdown.
Demercado wrapped up the night with three rushes for seven yards, but totaled two catches for 56 yards and the touchdown. He may not have lit up the box score, but his impact can’t be understated, as his touchdown was the spark allowing the Cardinals to come back and defeat the three-time defending AFC champs.
While Demercado still has to compete with the likes of James Conner and Trey Benson in the running back room, his impressive play in Week 1 of the preseason should force the front office to consider him as an option in the backfield.
Loser: Second-half offense
After Demercado provided an impressive end to the first half, Arizona’s offense was stagnant throughout both the third and fourth quarters. The Cardinals only scored three points — enough to get the win — but it wasn’t a promising showing from the second- and third-team units on offense.
Clayton Tune was in at quarterback for the entirety of the second half, throwing for 47 yards on 5-for-9 passing. Tune threw an interception on his second attempt and took one sack as well, giving Arizona’s third-string QB a performance to forget.
On the ground, Bam Knight had an impressive 27-yard rush and totaled 51 yards on six carries, but there wasn’t much else to be excited about. The Cardinals amassed just 122 yards of offense after the half in what was a mostly disappointing showing following a furious end to the second quarter.
In the end, the Cardinals got the win thanks to an impressive second half from the defense, but the offense fell short after the break. Tune could be in danger of being cut if he continues to play like he did, but there are still two more preseason matchups for him and the rest of the team to prove themselves.