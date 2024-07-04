Cardinals Projected to Bounce Back in 2024
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals, by all accounts, are a team to watch moving into the 2024 season.
That's odd to say for a squad who finished with just four wins the year prior, though there's plenty of optimism surrounding the Cardinals as the new year approaches.
Bleacher Report tabbed Arizona as one of the five most likely teams to bounce back in 2024:
"Murray will finally be coming off a healthy offseason, and he'll be accompanied by a potential generational weapon in first-round rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. The defense also looks improved, and head coach Jonathan Gannon should be able to put more of his signature on that unit in his second season in charge," wrote Brad Gagnon.
"Murray should look more like the star we saw a couple years ago, and the much-improved Cards should at least double their win total with eight or nine victories. But they'll still fall short of the playoffs in a tough division."
The Cardinals were night and day better under Murray's guidance last season, and with an improved offense around him, there's no telling how high the Cardinals can soar.
Most questions surrounding the squad are on the defensive side of the ball, where Arizona didn't quite improve their pass-rush and are leaning on a very inexperienced secondary.
The Cardinals doubling their win total from last season would be quite an accomplishment and put Arizona right in the thick of the playoff hunt late in the season for one of the final wild card spots, something many had expected from Gannon's squad a bit further down the road.
Can 2024 be the year Arizona officially puts themselves back on the map?
