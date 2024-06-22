Former Cardinals WR Deserves Second Chance
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler has turned heads playing in the UFL, and one analyst believes he deserves another shot in the NFL.
"Players are participating in a spring league for a reason. Hakeem Butler stood out in the UFL, but he has plenty to prove at the NFL level," wrote Bleacher Report's David Kenyon.
"The Arizona Cardinals selected Butler with a fourth-round pick in 2019, but he missed that season because of a broken hand. Arizona released him prior to the 2020 campaign, which he largely spent on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
"Fast-forward to 2023, and Butler offered a reminder of his talent with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He hauled in 51 passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. Butler parlayed that into a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he didn't make the final roster.
"Hopefully for him, this season will be different. Butler is a near-certainty to land another NFL shot after gathering 45 receptions, a UFL-best 652 yards and five touchdowns for St. Louis."
Wade Phillips says he'll try to call in some favors for the former Cardinals pass-catcher.
"I'm going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to, you need to be playing."
Butler has logged just two career games in the NFL - both coming with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2020. The 28-year-old thrived in the UFL this past season and was named the league's offensive player of the year after a dominant campaign.
We'll see if he lands another chance in the NFL with training camp roughly a month away.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!