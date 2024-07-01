Three Cut Candidates for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals currently have 91 players on their active roster ahead of training camp, and once the dust settles ahead of the regular season, that number will be nearly cut in half.
The Cardinals look to bring the very best 53-man roster to 2024 with massive hope of improving their 4-13 mark from a season ago. There's different factors that will play into Arizona's ultimate success, but they're confident a healthy Kyler Murray is a big piece to the puzzle.
Still, the right chess pieces around their franchise quarterback are needed, and though the Cardinals aren't exactly in need of cap-cutting measures, veteran price tags will surely play a part in how Arizona orchestrates their roster ahead of final cuts.
Most starting spots are solidified so no "surprise" cuts are in store in the desert - at least from afar - though these veterans could be squeezed out when all is said and done:
(All cap figures are from OverTheCap.com)
Michael Carter
Cap savings if cut: $3.1 million
Why he could be cut: Carter emerged nicely for the Cardinals at the end of last season, though Arizona snagged Trey Benson on Day 2 of the draft and by all accounts - they intend to implement him appropriately. Carter is a talented runner who is a nice change of pace from James Conner/Benson and easily could stick to the roster as a third-down back, but will Arizona have their RB3 making that sort of money with capable bodies behind him?
Zach Pascal
Cap savings if cut: $1.9 million
Why he could be cut: There's so much top-end talent on Arizona's WR depth chart. Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones and Greg Dortch are practically guaranteed to make the roster. The Cardinals kept six WR's last season under Gannon, which leaves room for two more. Can Pascal prove to be more worthy than free-agent signing Chris Moore and rookies Tejhaun Palmer/Xavier Weaver? We'll see, but his omission from the initial 53 wouldn't be a surprise given his lack of use and production last year.
Dennis Daley
Cap savings if cut: $1.6 million
Why he could be cut: Daley did earn one start for Arizona last season but played in just three games for the Cardinals at left guard and failed to impress. With the Cardinals' bolstered depth not just at left guard but the interior overall, it's tough to see Daley hanging around unless injuries ahead of him occur.
