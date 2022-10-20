Stephen A. Smith Says DeAndre Hopkins Will Make 'Profound' Difference for Cardinals

It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals have struggled offensively.

There's no one specific, one-size-fits-all elixir either.

The Cardinals have been banged up at every position group (aside QB/TE), on a consistent basis, since Week 1. Kyler Murray hasn't lit up the scoreboard with his arm, and Arizona can't find success running the ball, even against one of the worst defenses in the league.

Play-calling is a disaster and clock management couldn't be worse, effectively putting the cherry on top of the (you know) sundae that has been the Cardinals offense.

Part of that, big or small, has been the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, who just finished serving his six-game suspension and is ready to once again provide his services as one of the top pass-catchers in the league.

How big of a difference will Hopkins make?

ESPN's "First Take" debated this on Thursday morning, and Stephen A. Smith believes Hopkins will make all the difference in the world:

