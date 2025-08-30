Arizona Cardinals Given Lackluster Preseason Grade
The Arizona Cardinals came out of the 2025 NFL preseason with a winning record for the first time in the Jonathan Gannon era, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in a pair of well-executed wins.
Obviously, that record doesn't mean much for what the regular season will hold for Arizona. They hardly played starters other than a couple of drives to begin the opener.
Because of that, it's difficult to truly evaluate the team based on the limited preseason action. But according to one national outlet, the Cardinals didn't do enough to warrant a high preseason grade.
Arizona Cardinals Given Mediocre Preseason Grade
According to a recent article by CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, Arizona was merely worthy of a 'C' grade for their 2-1 preseason.
Here's what Sullivan had to say about the performances put forward by the Cardinals in their three preseason contests:
"Kyler Murray's interception against the Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason is sticking with me. The Cardinals quarterback simply couldn't get the ball to his intended target, falling way short and into the arms of Jaden Hicks.
"Arizona has improved the roster this offseason and is a dark horse candidate in the NFC West, but it all hinges on Murray elevating. In the small window we saw him, that's up for debate. Meanwhile, the top defense didn't have the best summer, allowing opening drive touchdowns every week of the preseason," Sullivan wrote.
There's nothing wrong with being concerned by that play. It was a terrible play made by a veteran tgat should know better.
It was also the very first drive of the preseason, which is probably the same moment at which the national media stopped remembering the Cardinals existed.
If that one play is the entire reason for a poor preseason grade, that's simply invalid and irresponsible.
But Sullivan is not wrong about one thing — the 2025 regular season hinges on Murray's ability to at least execute consistently.
They don't need him to be an MVP candidate to get the job done, but they do need cohesive execution from Murray, Marivn Harrison Jr., James Conner, Trey McBride and the other key contributors.
If Murray falls apart down the stretch again, serious conversations about moving on must be had. But to base one's impression of the Cardinals purely on one singular poor play is not worthwhile analysis.
The Cardinals may or may not be a contender in 2025, but a preseason throw by their franchise QB won't be the reason why.