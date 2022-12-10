Kliff Kingsbury Says Rondale Moore Won't Play vs. Patriots; Byron Murphy Likely Won't Either
TEMPE -- It was an unusual Saturday practice for the Arizona Cardinals.
Playing on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots afforded them the opportunity to squeeze in one extra practice day.
The Cardinals, sitting at 4-8, will be without two major contributors in WR Rondale Moore (groin) and CB Byron Murphy (back) when the Patriots visit State Farm Stadium on Monday.
After practice, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Moore would not play and "it doesn't look like" Murphy will play on Monday, either.
Moore has missed four games this season due to injury. His backup in Greg Dortch was present at practice and looks available to play.
Dortch has been fairly productive when replacing Moore. Against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Dortch caught nine passes for 103 yards.
The first three weeks of the season were rather productive, too.
Read More
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, absent with illness on Thursday, has been present the last two days of practice.
Arizona has missed the presence of Murphy in the secondary, as he's helped limit some of the best receivers in football when healthy. He's missed three games this year with his back injury.
As a result, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton have seen increased responsibilities.
Game statuses will be released later today.
