Cardinals Put League on Notice in Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals have put the league on notice.
The Cardinals started the season 1-3 and faced some serious question in the face.
Now, Arizona has won their last three-of-four, and power-rankers across the league haven taken notice as the Cardinals have shot up virtually everybody's list entering Week 9:
Bleacher Report: No. 17 (21 last week)
Maurice Moton: "The Arizona Cardinals hadn't won consecutive games or had two pass-catchers surpass 100 receiving yards in the same game since 2021. They got both in Week 8, and they're now surprisingly part of a three-team logjam atop the NFC West.
"Thanks to big games from rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride, the Cardinals erased a two-score fourth-quarter deficit to win on a game-ending field goal for the second week in a row. After the victory, quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters that opponents who underestimate Arizona's offense do so at their own peril."
NFL.com: No. 18 (21 last week)
Eric Edholm: "Don’t look now, but the Cardinals are kind of rolling. At 4-4, they’re very much in the playoff hunt and have two home games before a Week 11 bye. The defense still has major strides to make, after Tua Tagovailoa diced the unit up a bit in his first game back. But the Cardinals now have a multi-faceted offense that leaned heavily on the run game against the Chargers in Week 7 and went to the air more Sunday in Miami."
ESPN: No. 18 (21 last week)
Josh Weinfuss on best offseason addition:
"The Cardinals' first-round pick is coming off his second-best game of the season. He went through a slow stretch where he didn't have more than 64 yards in five games, butcontinued to impact Arizona's offense by drawing defensive coverages his way to open up the field for the rest of the skill players. Sunday in Miami showed just how dangerouscan be. He finished with 111 yards and a touchdown on six catches off seven targets."
NBC: No. 14 (17 last week)
Mike Florio: "Kyler Murray is coming of age as a passer, leader, and winner."
CBS Sports: No. 15 (19 last week)
Pete Prisco: "They are 4-4 and in first place in the NFC West. Wow. That was an impressive comeback victory over Miami on the road."
The Cardinals will be back home to host the Chicago Bears in Week 9.
