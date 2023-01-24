Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing Dan Quinn for Second Time

After a short conversation last week, the Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn again according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The Arizona Cardinals have reached out to a wide range of potential candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury as their next head coach, yet none have received a second interview.

Until now, that is.

Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was interviewed via zoom for about an hour last week in the days leading up to their game vs. San Francisco, and now the Cardinals are bringing him to the facility for a second interview according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

As Pelissero points out, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts are also interested in his services. Could he be the first coach hired in the process?

Quinn's resume speaks for itself: He was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks when they won their Super Bowl in 2013, helping guide one of the top defenses of the modern era.

He spent six seasons at the helm in Atlanta and helped guide the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Cardinals are also scheduled to speak with Sean Payton on Thursday. Thus far, Arizona has (reportedly) completed interviews with: Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Vance Joseph and Frank Reich as well.

