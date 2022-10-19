The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are dealing with injuries across the board as Thursday Night Football approaches.

On Wednesday, the Saints ruled out key players such as Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat and Adam Trautman for tomorrow.

The Cardinals have also lost some key pieces in Marquise Brown and Justin Pugh, and look to be without another starting offensive lineman.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters center Rodney Hudson would likely not play.

"Doesn't look like he'll go this week," said Kingsbury. Sean Harlow will again get the start at center.

Running back James Conner and kicker Matt Prater were labeled as game time decisions.

"We'll see how he feels kicking. He's made great progress, but I don't know if he'll be ready or not," Kingsbury said of Prater. The Cardinals released Matt Ammendola and signed Rodrigo Blankenship earlier this week.

Conner held practically the same copy-and-paste fate.

"He'll be game-time. We'll see how he feels tomorrow [in] pregame and then go from there," said Kingsbury. Eno Benjamin will get the start if Conner is unable to go.

The Cardinals hosted a closed walk-thru on Wednesday and will release their game statuses for tomorrow a bit later on.

We're unsure of who did/didn't practice today, but here's a summary from Tuesday:

DNP: Marquise Brown, James Conner, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, Matt Prater, Justin Pugh, Darrel Williams

Limited: Eno Benjamin, Zaven Collins, Michael Dogbe, Trayvon Mullen

Full: Rashard Lawrence

All Cardinals is giving away a FREE signed DeAndre Hopkins jersey to celebrate his return! Subscribe to our YouTube page and leave a comment on this video for your chance to win.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Cardinals Favored vs. Saints

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Saints

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks on Return to Field

Kyler Murray Opens Up on Getting Hopkins Back, Losing Hollywood

Three Major Saints Doubtful vs. Cardinals

Marquise Brown Tweets After Injury