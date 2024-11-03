Cardinals Rookie Scores First Touchdown
STATE FARM STADIUM -- Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson now has officially reached the end zone for the first time in his young career.
Benson - a third-round pick and just the second running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft - has played a complementary role behind starter James Conner since first arriving and hasn't seen a ton of action.
He made the most of his opportunity when Conner was sidelined with an injury, Benson stepped in and saw his number called - making the most of his opportunity near the goal line and reaching the end zone in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.
Though Benson hasn't gotten the consistent opportunity to flash some of the home-run hitting ability he did during his college days at Florida State, Benson has played well in spurts despite having 31 carries for 117 yards on the season.
After the team's Monday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had good things to say on the Seminole product:
“I thought he had the one run where he popped for an explosive. I thought he looked good, fast and hit it quick. He’s doing a good job. He’ll continue to get his touches," said Gannon.
While Benson won't be stealing the spotlight from Conner anytime soon, it's a huge accomplishment for Benson with hopefully the best still being ahead.
