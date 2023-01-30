Sean Payton on Coaching Search: We'll Know More This Week

The Arizona Cardinals hope to find a resolution to their coaching search sooner rather than later. Sean Payton - who interviewed with the team last week - says this week will tell a lot.

The Arizona Cardinals are quite busy in their attempt to find a new head coach, but no linked name is bigger (or perhaps more accomplished) ahead of former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Payton - who met with the Cardinals last week - is a previous Super Bowl winner and AP Coach of the Year recipient.

Nothing has emerged out of the Payton/Arizona meeting just yet, but many believe the Cardinals are Payton's last chance to find a coaching job in 2023.

The Panthers have already hired Frank Reich, Indianapolis didn't even interview Payton, Houston is reportedly locked in on DeMeco Ryans and the Broncos... time will tell with them. There was initial interest there but Payton canceled his second meeting with Denver to interview with Arizona.

In his current role as a studio analyst at Fox, Payton offered this to say on Conference Championship Sunday:

“It’s been a busy week, a great week,” Payton said on set. “We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot. I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year, we’re seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs. And I think there’s more pressure on everyone who’s covering it. I think it’s a good thing, because they’re allowing teams to get to the right candidates.

"I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more … There’s a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches, and myself.”

Acquiring Payton would be tricky in a handful of ways. Teams would have to meet New Orleans' hefty asking price of a first-round pick in order to acquire Payton's contractual rights before making him one of the highest paid coaches in the league.

Today, the Cardinals requested to interview both Cincinnati Bengals coordinators Brian Callahan (OC) and Lou Anarumo (DC). Arizona also has reported interest in interviewing Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as well.

