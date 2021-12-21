Cardinals Sign Joe Walker to Active Roster, Announce Other Moves

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced three moves ahead of their first day of practice in Week 16.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

Walker played the previous nine games with the Cardinals following his elevation from the practice squad. He rejoined the Cardinals on Oct. 13 after previously playing 30 games (starting 11) with the team in 2018-19.

Walker initially entered the league as a seventh-round selection in 2018, and played for the Eagles (2016-18), 49ers (2021) and Washington (2021) along with the Cardinals.

Walker has played a total of 23 defensive snaps while mainly contributing as a special -teams player since being back in Arizona, playing 180 snaps (49.4%) in that phase of the game.

Notable is that rookie linebacker Zaven Collins has played no snaps on defense the last two games, but Walker did. While it wasn't many, Walker played two snaps against the Rams and five against Detroit.

The Cardinals also announced they waived tight end David Wells, who initially signed with Arizona as a practice-squad member on Oct. 20. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Wells spent time with the Cowboys, Chiefs, Patriots, Falcons and Colts before joining the Cardinals.

Wells went on reserve/injured with a hand injury on Nov. 11, and was activated Monday. Wells played only one offensive snap for Arizona this season.

The team also announced the signing of linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad. Hall was previously signed to Arizona's practice squad on Dec. 7 before being released on Dec. 14.

Four practice-squad protections for this week are wide receiver Greg Dortch, cornerback Kevin Peterson, guard Danny Isidora and tackle Eric Smith.