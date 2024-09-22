Cardinals Kicker Makes NFL History
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has made NFL history.
With his extra point in the first quarter of Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Prater became the only active NFL player with 18,000 points
Prater - 40 years young - has been booting kicks since 2006. He's previously earned All-Pro honors and has made the Pro Bowl twice.
Last season, he set the NFL record for most 50+ yard field goals made 80 and also has the most extra points kicked in a season at 75.
“A lot. When you know that you’re banking on where he’s good from and where I feel really comfortable putting points on the board, that definitely goes into it," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters last season when asked how Prater's ability to make kicks from distance plays into deciding when to go for it.
"... Not a lot of people have that type of a guy where you feel really good about—there’s one thing to say, ‘Hey, let’s try a long field goal.’ There’s another thing to put the field goal team out there and know that you’re going to come away with three points. It’s a completely different thing so man, I’m glad we have him.”
One season later, it sure looks like they're glad to have him.
