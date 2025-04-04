All Cardinals

WATCH: Cardinals' Trey McBride Reacts to Record-Setting Contract

The Arizona Cardinals are keeping Trey McBride in the desert.

Donnie Druin

Trey McBride talks to the media after the Arizona Cardinals made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL during a news conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe on April 4, 2025.
Trey McBride talks to the media after the Arizona Cardinals made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL during a news conference at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe on April 4, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride got emotional when meeting with reporters after the dust settled on his record-breaking contract extension.

Who can blame him?

McBride, a second-round pick in 2022, signed a four-year contract to stay in Arizona through 2029 with a total value of $76 million, the highest ever for a tight end in NFL history.

After pushing through adversity to help secure generational wealth, McBride says the transition to Arizona's new coaching staff was tough.

“It was hard, I sat down with (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing) when I first got here and he told me very straight up, ‘Man, you’re a great player. You can do everything we want, but you might not play as much as we want you to early on.’ He was really straightforward with me and I took it hard, man," McBride said (h/t Arizona Sports).

“But to push through that to break the barrier and get to reap the rewards is very special. Just put my head down and grinded and to be here with JG, Monti, those guys, there’s no one better. It’s very, very special.”

Full video:

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride Reacts to Historic Contract

Our own Richie Bradshaw gave the extension an A+ grade:

"The Cardinals hold onto their best offensive player. McBride breaks the bank. Fans get to enjoy a great player hanging around for the foreseeable future. Excellent decision across the board. A+ signing in my book."

You can read more about the grade here.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News