WATCH: Cardinals' Trey McBride Reacts to Record-Setting Contract
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride got emotional when meeting with reporters after the dust settled on his record-breaking contract extension.
Who can blame him?
McBride, a second-round pick in 2022, signed a four-year contract to stay in Arizona through 2029 with a total value of $76 million, the highest ever for a tight end in NFL history.
After pushing through adversity to help secure generational wealth, McBride says the transition to Arizona's new coaching staff was tough.
“It was hard, I sat down with (offensive coordinator Drew Petzing) when I first got here and he told me very straight up, ‘Man, you’re a great player. You can do everything we want, but you might not play as much as we want you to early on.’ He was really straightforward with me and I took it hard, man," McBride said (h/t Arizona Sports).
“But to push through that to break the barrier and get to reap the rewards is very special. Just put my head down and grinded and to be here with JG, Monti, those guys, there’s no one better. It’s very, very special.”
Our own Richie Bradshaw gave the extension an A+ grade:
"The Cardinals hold onto their best offensive player. McBride breaks the bank. Fans get to enjoy a great player hanging around for the foreseeable future. Excellent decision across the board. A+ signing in my book."