Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Fantasy Football Guide
The drafts are complete, and fantasy football is back! If you're a bit of a homer when it comes to your fantasy football team and DFS plays, this article is for you. The Arizona Cardinals are set to open the season as road favorites at -6.5, indicating the oddsmakers are confident in their Week 1 matchup against the Saints.
This also means there's plenty of fantasy opportunity for Arizona’s offense and defense.
Must-Start Arizona Cardinals Players
DST (Cardinals Defense): Arizona is a top defensive option in Week 1, especially with this matchup against the Saints. The Cardinals' defense is ranked among the best streaming D/STs, and it's wild that the data says they're available in over half of fantasy leagues.
Kyler Murray (QB): Obviously, expectations are high. With such a favorable matchup, Murray is a strong dual-threat with a consistent floor and a really high upside. If you're into props, the betmakers have him exceeding 260 passing yards.
James Conner (RB): Our favorite veteran running back is somehow a “hidden gem” for 2025. Conner continues to be a sure thing in my eyes. He's versatile and reliable as both a rusher and receiver. If you didn't manage to get him in your lineup, that's ok. He's expected to share targets with Trey Benson.
Trey McBride (TE): The 2024 Pro Bowler landed a record contract extension in April 2025. McBride is a top-tier target because he's a volume machine and provides a bit of safety for any fantasy roster. Some (including me) see him as the NFL TE1 this season.
Additional Options: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and Trey Benson offer upside depending on how the game plays out, of course, but none of them have McBride’s floor or Conner’s consistency.
Week 1 DFS Plays
We can expect Arizona to lean on a mix of Conner and McBride for consistent production, with Murray providing that dual-threat value. The stack doesn't always work for cash games, but it could this week.
Kyler Murray: Best ceiling in both cash games and GPP tournaments because of the high volume, safe floor, and rushing upside.
James Conner: He comes with a balanced, fair price with elite reliability.
Trey McBride: Great PPR value for the TE position. Look for him to be consistently involved.
Marvin Harrison Jr.: Solid mid-tier value if he can get the volume. That's yet to be seen.
For fantasy managers and DFS players alike, Arizona's week 1 matchup offers safety and upside. If you can, anchor your lineups with Murray, Conner, McBride, and the Cardinals' defense. In your DFS games, adjust based on available salary, but I'm going to ride with Murray and the Defense for sure.