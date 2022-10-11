Cardinals Working out Running Backs, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals finished with just one healthy running back in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

James Conner (rib), Darrel Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hip) all left action in Week 5, leaving just Eno Benjamin to finish the game.

In his postgame press conference, Kingsbury said Benjamin played through cramps in the second half to give the Cardinals at least one running back option.

“Having all three of those guys go down was tough. We’re going to see how it kind of shakes out over the next couple of days and go from there, but I’d never been in a situation where three of them in one game got hurt, Like I said after the game (RB) Eno (Benjamin) did a great job. He was cramping up, continuing to play and made some plays late which gave us a chance," said Kingsbury after the game.

Help may be on the way for Arizona, as NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday the Cardinals are working out a group of running backs which includes Corey Clement.

Kingsbury also gave his vote of confidence in rookie running back Keaontay Ingram:

“He’s very talented. That’s why we kept five. You don’t see that a lot, but he was really impressive in pre-season and has been impressive on scout team. Now it’s just about making sure he understands the game plan and executing at a high level if he gets called upon, but his natural gifts are pretty special we think," Kingsbury said.

