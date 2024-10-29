Ravens Urged to Trade for Cardinals Star
ARIZONA -- The NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline is just a week away, and as the Arizona Cardinals sit at 4-4, all eyes are on a few key names in the desert.
For long, Cardinals star Budda Baker has been a hot name in trade speculation. The All-Pro safety is in the final year of his contract, and a Super Bowl contender could look to make an enticing deal for Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort to contemplate.
Ahead of the deadline, CBS Sports picked one player each contender in the league should go after.
For the Baltimore Ravens, it was Baker.
"While some may look for the Ravens to add to their wide receiver room, they could use a boost in the secondary. Baltimore is allowing the most passing yards per game in the league, which isn't exactly a winning formula come playoff time," wrote Tyler Sullivan.
"The front office should look to bolster that piece of the defense with Budda Baker, who is in the final year of his deal with the Cardinals. If Arizona falls out of the NFC West race, it could make sense to move off him."
As this article is being written, the Ravens just acquired Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson via trade for a late-round pick swap, so a deal for Baker wouldn't be completely off the table.
But is it even something the Cardinals should consider?
Sure, Baker is in the final year of his deal, though it's entirely possible the Cardinals and Baker are working on an extension for someone who has been a face of the franchise since his arrival years ago.
“I don’t know (if) there’s a hard and fast rule about before the season starts and once the season starts (talks are) over. I think those are always case-by-case," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort earlier this season.
"Love that both Budda and James, what they bring to our team as captains, both on the field, off the field, what they do for us, both high-level performers.”
The Cardinals also have turned their season around in recent weeks, which could prevent them from offloading one of their best players.
“I'd say one thing is just the way he attacks every day. Those are the guys you want to be around. The guys that actually love the game. The guys that actually will do anything for the betterment of the team. That's who he is. Never takes a day off," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Baker.
Through eight games, Baker has 79 total tackles and two pass deflections.
Ahead of the start of Cardinals camp, Baker offered the following words of hope:
"This is my first year being very excited for both sides - offense and defense. ... I'm definitely excited. I'm not going to make many predictions or anything like that. I just know that come Week 1, watch what the Arizona Cardinals can do."
The Cardinals are currently NFC West leaders and have a favorable schedule ahead - does a move even make sense at this point in time?
