Fantasy Expert Says to Avoid This Arizona Cardinals Player
The Arizona Cardinals' offense is a source of uncertainty ahead of the 2025 season, and QB Kyler Murray will be at the center of it once again.
While Arizona's offense had its moments in 2024, it ultimately underperformed, and Murray, though he did not necessarily have a poor season overall, did not produce much in terms of volume, and was a relatively inconsistent player to watch.
While volume production may not be the ultimate goal of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (or even Murray himself), one expert seems to think that offensive uncertainty is a reason to avoid picking Murray for your fantasy football league.
Yahoo Sports Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski said he doesn't fully trust Murray, and gave a breakdown in a recent article explaining why.
Expert: Arizona Cardinals' QB is Player to Avoid in Fantasy
"Kyler Murray's touchdown rate has been below league average for three years running, and I don't think that's a coincidence. Murray is obviously an undersized quarterback and there are some red-zone throws that he struggles to complete.
"And while Murray remains a dynamic runner when the mood strikes him, he's not a heavy-volume player in that regard — he averages a useful but modest 33.1 rushing yards per game over the past four seasons.
"There are so many interesting quarterback options on the 2025 board, I'm not going to talk myself into a player I don't completely trust. Murray is not a target for me this summer," Pianowski wrote.
To a certain extent, this evaluation is entirely correct. Murray is dynamic, and has a ceiling of an extremely productive player. At times, he looks like an MVP candidate, both in terms of production and eye test.
But at other times, the productivity drops off a cliff. Part of that, at least in recent seasons, has been due in large part to a very limiting scheme.
Murray also hasn't been at 100% health since before the 2023 season. Even though he had sufficiently recovered from his torn ACL, he may not have been operating at full confidence on the ground.
But Murray intends to run more in 2025, and the Cardinals' offense should look much smoother and more explosive with Marvin Harrison Jr. taking a year-two leap.
Of course, it will still be a run-heavy offense, but the hope is that it can help open up more opportunities for Murray and Harrison downfield.