Former Arizona Cardinals OL Ranks as Top Free Agent
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals OL Will Hernandez was named a top free agent that's still on the market, according to Bleacher Report.
Hernandez, who tore his ACL early in the 2024 season, still has some gas left in the tank for any interested teams - so long as he is healthy.
B/R's Brent Sobleski with more:
Arizona Cardinals OL Will Hernandez Top Free Agent Available
"Like Jedrick Wills, an injury is likely holding up a Will Hernandez signing," wrote Sobleski.
"Hernandez suffered a torn ACL during a Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that point, he had started at least 13 games in six of his seven professional seasons.
"The 29-year-old blocker has been a bruiser in the trenches since being drafted in the second round by the New York Giants during the 2018 class. His game is predicated on being physical, but his movement skills are marginal. He had played relatively well to start the 2024 campaign.
"Experience is valuable. Hernandez has 91 career starts. Once cleared, he can immediately step in at guard if necessary.
"Today's NFL is always searching for reliable blockers. Teams are desperate to piece together a quality starting five, let alone to build the type of depth that can survive multiple injuries. A Hernandez signing won't be viewed as a major move by any means, but he's exactly the type of addition to help stabilize the most overlooked yet important aspect of the game."
Could Will Hernandez Return to Arizona Cardinals?
Hernandez is still well-respected within Arizona's building, as players still don his "Mijo Things" attire despite Hernandez not officially playing for the organization.
When healthy, he was arguably Arizona's most consistent offensive lineman since arrival, and his grit/toughness helped set the tone in the trenches.
There's hope Hernandez could return - though the Cardinals are also confident in second-year guard Isaiah Adams, who helped replace Hernandez after he went down for the season.
"He got thrown a little into a fire last year, and what better way than to get tossed in there," starting center Hjalte Froholdt said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "Make some mistakes and learn from it."
Hernandez initially was thought to be in play for the Dallas Cowboys after Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams took a role as their offensive coordinator for 2025 - though Dallas drafted an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft.
Hernandez should still be considered a possibility to return, but as the summer grows and we get closer to training camp, Adams emerging as the starter seems to be the more realistic move.