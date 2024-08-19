Former Cardinals QB Retires
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is retiring from the NFL.
From insider Peter Schrager:
"After 14 years, Colt McCoy tells me he is retiring from the NFL. One door closes, another opens. McCoy already has a high profile broadcasting job secured, which will be announced later today. Congrats to Colt on an awesome NFL career!"
McCoy - who spent a few years with the Cardinals before being cut ahead of the 2023 season - talked about potentially calling it quits at a football camp earlier this summer.
"I haven't really talked much about my situation - I never like to give excuses. I've been fortunate to play 14 years, I tore my elbow pretty bad and I'm not sure I'm gonna get over that, to be honest," McCoy said.
"That's a tough one. But at the same time, injuries are part of the game. I've certainly had my fair share and it's almost kind of like a hard stop. So, we'll see but [I] had many opportunities to jump back in last year week to week in a lot of places. I physically just wasn't able to do it."
McCoy also added:
"I am a footballer for life and I want everybody to play football because I know what it's done for me. So to have one chapter in and start another one, football will be a part of that somehow. Whether that's coaching, whether that's broadcasting, whether that's talking football, whatever it is, it's part of who I am.
"I'm excited about more opportunities to come and what that is in life after this [who knows] but football is amazing."
McCoy was a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and played over a decade at the next level after a successful college career at Texas.
McCoy spent the final two years of his career in the desert, where he found success as a backup behind Kyler Murray.
McCoy unfortunately suffered a neck injury and dealt with concussion symptoms towards the end of the 2022 season in Arizona. Leading into 2023's training camp, he dealt with elbow issues that ultimately proved to be harsh enough for the Cardinals to cut him ahead of the regular season.
McCoy also played for Cleveland, Washington, New York (Giants) and San Francisco.